Redmi K30i is yet another affordable 5G device in the lineup

Redmi K30i Specifications

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset from Qualcomm. The chipset is integrated with Snapdragon X52 modem that supports dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA) with MultiLink. The Adreno 620 GPU takes care of the graphics. Redmi has also added a cooling system to keep the phone under controlled temperature even during peak usage and gaming.

It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and the fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the device.

Moving on to the optics, there is a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, followed by a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, there is a dual punch-hole camera, 20MP + 2MP. To power the internals, the device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support via Type-C.

Other features of the device include Hi-res audio, 1217 linear speakers, P2i water resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC.

