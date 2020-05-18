Redmi 10X: All you need to know

There was a lot of scepticism surrounding the Redmi 10X when news about this oddly-named device broke about a couple of weeks back. However, Redmi China has just officially confirmed not only the moniker but also some more interesting stuff regarding the surprise handset.

The Xiaomi sub-brand just issued a teaser for the launch of the phone in China on May 26. The teaser only says that the Redmi 10X will be a 5G phone and it also reveals the partial design of the handset. Furthermore, Redmi China’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, clearly confirmed the handset to be sporting MediaTek’s fresh Dimensity 820 SoC also posting its high 4,10,000 AnTuTu score. It is very much possible that the Redmi 10X is the very first of a new X series of phones going forward.

(Image credit: Redmi, Lu Weibing (Weibo))

First Dimensity series phone from Redmi

MediaTek also revealed the Dimensity 820 SoC today. And this is an improved version of the Dimensity 800 with faster (overclocked) CPU and GPU performance, support for 120Hz panels, and an improved ISP.

In terms of 5G connectivity, it’s the same as other processors in the series, which means there’s support for both Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) Sub-6GHz networks. In terms of positioning, this is a pretty powerful CPU that sits between the flagship Dimensity 1000 series and the gaming-focused Helio G90 series.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Leaked Design

(Image credit: TENAA)

The design of the Redmi 10X is strikingly similar to the Redmi Note 9 that launched a while ago in Europe. The device rendered shows a Red power button and volume buttons on the right side and a SIM card tray to the left. The top has a small hole which looks like an IR Blaster.

On the back, it has a square-shaped cut-out for the cameras. The official renders have a 48MP logo on it making us believe that its primary Sensor will be 48MP. Additionally, it is rumoured to have an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP sensors.

Leaked Specifications

A while back, a new Redmi smartphone with model number M2004J7AC got certified on TENAA which revealed some of its key specifications. This handset is largely believed to be the Redmi 10X owing to the similarity in design. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Speculation suggests the phone could come with a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and has a single punch-hole on the screen.

Moreover, the database render has a camera housing that is different from the 10X official renders. This could mean a separate variant of the 10X as it is rumoured to come in 4G and 5G variants by tipster, Ishan Agarwal.

Just like I told you! #Redmi10X 5G in 4 colour options, Blue, White, Violet and Gold! Now waiting for #Redmi10X 4G & #Redmi10XPro 5G. What are your thoughts? #Redmi pic.twitter.com/QXoHCPDnWcMay 18, 2020

As for the memory, it is expected to come launch 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variants. It is also rumoured to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery. The colourways shown in the renders confirm a Gold, Blue, Silver, and Purple colour variants. Other specifications are not known at this moment and with the launch date closing in, we can expect more teasers from the company.