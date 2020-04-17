Upcoming budget Redmi smartphone gets spotted on TENAA

An upcoming Redmi smartphone with model number M2003J15SC has appeared in TENAA . As of now, the listing carries very basic information about the upcoming device. Also, a Chinese tipster has shared some additional details of the same.

Going by the TENAA report and the tipster’s post from Weibo, the Redmi M2003J15SC seems to be a budget 4G smartphone. For starters, it will feature a 6.53-inch display with 2,340 x 1,080 Full HD+ LCD panel. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 × 77.2 × 8.9mm and it will weigh198 grams.

Furthermore, it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery, which is pretty much standard for Redmi. Also, it will feature a 22.5W fast charge capability. We can expect this device to come with a Type-C port for charging.

In the camera department, the device will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens. We can expect the other three to be an ultra-wide, macro, and a depth sensor. It houses a 13MP front-facing camera. Although not confirmed, the Chinese tipster says that the device might be powered by MediaTek Helio G80. He did not share any details about the RAM and storage capacities of the device.

From the TENAA images, It also looks like the fingerprint scanner will be located at the rear, unlike the Redmi Note 9 series lineup which features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other notable features of the handsets include Dual SIM standby and 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom.