Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Indian availability delayed

Xiaomi’s great start with the Redmi Note 9 series might face a hurdle, as the sale for the Note 9 Pro Max has been pushed back.

Redmi India informed us that the first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which was scheduled for March 25, had been delayed. This is primarily because of the country being in a state of lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Most states, services, and logistical partners are not functioning, which would have affected the sale and deliveries.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT:Due to recent state lockdowns across the Nation, we're postponing the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date.We'd like to confirm that the sale of #RedmiNote9Pro WILL HAPPEN as scheduled, tomorrow (24th) at 12 noon. ❤️️Thank you! #NoMiWithoutYou 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h69wBRnoNwMarch 23, 2020

The first sale has been pushed to a later date, but specific details around that have not mentioned yet. The sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which is scheduled for March 24, will go on as planned. It remains to be seen if these deliveries will be affected too, as the authorities are tightening the lockdown.

For context, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched earlier in March, alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. They were one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It has a big 6.67-inch LCD display with a punch-hole display. The battery is rated at 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. As for cameras, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP selfie shooter.

Currently, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available only in India, is priced at Rs 14,999 in India, for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999, while the top model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. Amazon.in is the online sales partner.