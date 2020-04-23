Another budget Redmi phone gets spotted in China, apparently called the 10X

Redmi is gearing up to announce another budget smartphone in China soon. An upcoming Redmi handset has appeared on Chinese telecom site which carries some of the key specifications of the upcoming device.

A tweet from Xiaomishka, a Xiaomi insider also states that this will come out as Redmi Note 9. If this is true then the Redmi device which was spotted on TENAA could be the Redmi 9.

So, now we know for sure that #RedmiNote9 for China was named #Redmi10X with SOC MTK G85 😀Model M2003J15S has three colors of Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green and Ice White.P.S. This model should also enter the global market. I think that the name will return to the usual. pic.twitter.com/VlUeQqOpUSApril 23, 2020

Going by the telecom site details, the upcoming Redmi device will be called Redmi 10X. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first Redmi device in the 10 series. Also, the Redmi 10X with M2003J15SC model number seems to be a budget 4G handset.

For starters, it will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution. It is a TFT-LCD panel. The listing currently shows only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. But, then we can expect Redmii to announce the phone in different RAM and storage variants. It is running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

(Image credit: tydevice.com)

It will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset. The G85 is a new chipset from MediaTek which has not been announced officially from the company yet. Furthermore, to power all the internals, the Redmi 10X will come with a massive 5020mAh battery. There is no information of whether the device supports fast charging as of now

On to the camera department, the Redmi 10X will carry a quad-camera array. A 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a couple of 2MP cameras, which might be a depth and macro cameras. Over to the front, the device will sport a 13MP selfie shooter.

The dimensions of the phone are 162.38 × 77.2 × 8.95 and will weigh around 205 grams. The Redmi 10X will come in 3 colour options - Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green and Ice White. Other notable features of the handsets include Dual SIM slots, fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom.