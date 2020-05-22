The Poco M2 Pro could be another rebranded Redmi to launch in India

Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure page a couple of weeks ago, but was soon removed from the listing. Right after that incident, more proof about the device’s existence surfaced. A new report backs that claim while talking about its probable launch in India.

The Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases recently with M2003J6CI model number. The Bluetooth SIG listings revealed that the phone will run on MIUI 11 and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0. The Wi-Fi Alliance database confirmed the device will come Android 10 out of the box with dual-band (2GHz, 5GHz) Wi-Fi support.

What’s interesting here is the fact that the declaration ID for the Poco M2 Pro matches that of Redmi Note 9 series on Bluetooth SIG listing. Moreover, the “gram” codename spotted is the same kernel source code of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This development has led to the speculation that Redmi M2 Pro might be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro . This refers to the global variant of the device, which is slightly different from the one that was launched in India in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro global variant differences

A couple of weeks back, Redmi announced the Redmi Note 9 Pro to the global market. There were a couple of major changes with the global variant. Firstly, the Note 9 Pro global variant comes with a 64MP(Samsung GW1) quad-camera setup instead of a 48MP quad-camera array. The other major change is the 30W fast charge support opposed to the 18W on the Indian version. Additionally, the devices also get NFC support.

Apart from these changes, everything else remains the same. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. It features a 16MP front-facing camera and the fingerprint scanner is embedded on the slide of the device.