Poco M2 Pro likely to be another mid-range smartphone

While the much-awaited e POCO F2 Pro is now on the horizon, a surprise device called Poco M2 Pro appeared on Xiaomi India’s website out of the blue yesterday. New evidence suggests that it could be running on a Snapdragon 720G.

XDA tipsters kacskrz and Akhil Narang did some digging and found that the mystery device has the code-name “gram.” Now, the same code-name has previously appeared in the kernel source code for the Redmi Note 9 Pro as well as a watermark in the firmware. And since the Redmi Note 9 Pro rocks a Snapdragon 720G, it could be that the Poco M2 Pro also has the same chipset. However, this is more of a probability rather than certainty and it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Poco M2 Pro on Xiaomi India website (taken down) (Image credit: Mysmartprice)

A firmware for “gram_in_global” was also spotted solidifying evidence of the handset’s India launch. After the Poco F2 Pro launch, the company would have two smartphones in its stable - the Poco X2 which is aimed at the upper mid-range and the Poco F2 Pro which would be a pure flagship at affordable prices.

This leaves doors open for Poco to explore the lower-mid-range category where brands like Realme and Redmi already have their offerings. It also seems like the next logical step for the reinvigorated brand. On the other hand, this is the very first instance of the device’s existence and there’s virtually no more information available regarding its capabilities.

Earlier this year, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan, said that the brand would launch multiple new devices under the Poco brand in 2020 and that seems to be coming true.