Mysterious Poco device briefly listed on Xiaomi’s website

While the Poco F2 is yet to make its debut officially, a new mysterious, unheard Poco device was spotted on Xiaomi India's website earlier today dubbed “Poco M2 Pro”. The support page listing has since been taken down.

This comes as a huge surprise as people are waiting for the Poco F2 and F2 Pro launch across the world. It looks like Poco will announce a new ‘M Series’ soon.

Earlier today, the Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi India’s RF Exposure page . However, the listing has been now removed, but not before the folks over at Mysmartprice could grab the screenshot. Along with the Poco M2 Pro, the site has listed Mi 10, which will be launched in India this week (May 8) and also the Redmi Note 9, which was announced globally last week.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mysmartprice) Poco M2 pro listing on Xiaomi India's website(removed now) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mysmartprice)

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room first, the Poco M2 Pro. The listing revealed model number ‘M2001J2I’ for the Poco M2 Pro which is quite different from the model number of the Poco F2 Pro. This eliminates the chances of the Poco M2 Pro being the rebranded version of Poco F2 or Poco F2 Pro, at least for now. The listing also mentioned 1.6 W/kg SAR limit of the device.

Apart from the above mentioned, the site did not reveal more information about the device. However, now that the name Poco M2 Pro is almost confirmed, we can expect the company to officially announce the device soon in India.

Poco, as of now, has just announced two devices in its two years of existence. But, with the two devices and especially with the first Poco F1, the company gained huge fanbase in India. However, the company didn’t launch any device in 2019.

As mentioned earlier, the listing still has Redmi Note 9 under the list of devices. We can expect the device to launch very soon in India, if not alongside the Mi 10 launch this week.