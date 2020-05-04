Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi India has now confirmed that the flagship Mi 10 will launch in India on May 8, more than a month after its original launch date.

Xiaomi had been absent from India’s flagship space for the past few years. The Mi 10 was supposed to mark its re-entry in the market with its first premium product. However, the initial launch date was pushed back as the country went into a state of precautionary lockdown. Now with the e-commerce players and retailers slowly getting back to track, Xiaomi thinks it is a safe time to announce its new product.

This is gonna evoke a lot of excitement.This is gonna #EvokeYourImagination.Mi fans, #Mi10 is launching on MAY 8th.Yes, just 4⃣ days to go for the #108MP phone and more...RT if you have been waiting for the launch date. pic.twitter.com/sFSfrpqIhBMay 4, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series was announced in China in March, and then had its global launch a few weeks later. The main talking point of these flagships is the 108MP camera sensor as a part of the array. In India, only the regular Mi 10 is expected, which has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP f/1.7 primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor.

On the inside, it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset along with 5G capabilities. The Mi 10 has up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The battery comes in at 4,750mAh, with support for 30W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

The display on the Mi 10 is another highlight of the device. It is a curved 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with support for HDR10+ and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

In China, the Xiaomi Mi 10 starts at CNY 3,999 (~Rs 43,000). However, Manu Kumar Jain went on record to suggest that the Mi 10 will not be as competitively priced in India.