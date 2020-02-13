Xiaomi announces Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to take on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones for the year 2020, just two days after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S20 series to the world. Earlier, Xiaomi had planned for a physical launch event in China, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was changed to an online-only announcement.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro go up against the Galaxy S20 phones with flagship-grade hardware and 5G support. The phones are also expected to make it to other markets in the coming weeks and we might see the Mi 10 launch happening in India as well, as Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP and MD, Xiaomi India hinted in his latest tweet.

However, making such a device requires state of the art facilities, which are not available in India.We will have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual.RT🔄 with #Mi10 if you want to see it in India. https://t.co/FbRGe4tvjLFebruary 13, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications and price

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It supports HDR10+ playback, DCI-P3 colour gamut and is covered with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against regular wear and tear.

The Mi 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU to boot. This is paired with upto 12GB RAM and upto 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on MIUI 11 which is based on Android 10.

It has a quad-camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 108MP camera with an f/1.69 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, 12MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field-of-view. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie camera housed within a notch cutout in the top corner.

The rear cameras can record 8K clips at 30fps and Full HD 960fps slow-motion videos. These also support optical image stabilization, Night mode, Super image stabilizer Pro among other such features.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery which supports 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and PD 3.0. It comes in two colours, white and blue.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is priced starting at CNY 4999 (~ Rs 51,000/ $716) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, CNY 5499 (~ Rs 56,000 / $787) for the 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage and CNY 5999 (~ Rs 61,000 / $859) for the maxed-out Mi 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications and price

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 shares its design, display and processor with the Mi 10 Pro and there are only but a few differences between either of these phones. The regular Mi 10 has a primary 108MP camera with f/1.69aperture, followed by a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view.

The Mi 10 is available in a bunch of different storage options going up to 256GB and up to 12GB of RAM. It's got a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging and PD 3.0.

Xiaomi Mi 10 starts at CNY 3999 (~Rs 40,000 / $572) in China for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, CNY 4299 (~ Rs 43,900 / $615) for the model with 256GB storage and CNY 4699 (~ Rs 47,999 / $673) for the maxed-out Mi 10 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available in three colours-- black, gold and blue.