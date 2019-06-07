POCO F1 price slashed by Rs 4,000 for a limited time in India

Xiaomi has announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 on the 6GB variants of the POCO F1. The phone is now available to purchase starting at Rs 17,999 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The second variant with 128GB of onboard storage retails for Rs 20,999 down from its original selling price of Rs 24,999.

POCO fans, grab the 6GB + 64GB variant of #POCOF1 at an unbelievable price of ₹17,999. Get it from https://t.co/DREiXV90LG or @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/N6BdSrH200June 5, 2019

However, this isn't the lowest price the POCO F1 has ever been offered at. Recently, during a sale on Flipkart, it was available starting at Rs 16,999 which is the most affordable it gets.

For anyone looking to get a hold on a powerful smartphone under Rs 20,000, the POCO F1 still remains a viable option. With a Full HD+ display, flagship grade camera, robust Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery to boot, the phone is perfect for people who want a value for money offering.

As for the top-end model of the POCO F1, the Armoured Edition retails for Rs 28,999 which is Rs 2,000 less from its launch price. This model hasn't received any price cut mainly because it was on sale paired with an exchange offer recently.

POCO F1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display topped with Gorilla Glass. It runs on Snapdragon 845 and has a dual camera setup on the back. This consists of a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 5MP depth-sensing camera along with a 20MP camera on the front for selfies. It has a 4,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to announce their latest flagship phones, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India very soon. These two are the company's latest take on mid-range flagship phones and the Pro variant will take on the OnePlus 7 series in India as it is powered by top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 chipset.