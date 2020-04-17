Supposed Poco F2 spotted on the IMEI database. Launch imminent?

A new Poco device was spotted on the IMEI database recently, which could be the upcoming flagship Poco X2. The successor to the 2018 Poco F1 smartphone, the supposed Poco F2 was spotted in the IMEI database recently.

The handset seems to be getting certified, which could mean its launch is not too far. It is expected to come with M2004J11G model number. The company might be launching the Poco F2 in the coming months. According to the tweet from the tipster, Mukul Sharma, the Poco F2 will have the M2004J11G model number, as found on the IMEI central database. Apart from the model number, there is not much information about the device as now.

The M2004J11G model number is the POCO F2. At least the IMEI database suggests that.Now, feel free to retweet.#POCO #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/eaMmGUhOmIApril 14, 2020

As per some speculations, the Poco F2 should have been a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. But, a few weeks back, C Manmohan, General Manager, POCO India confirmed that the upcoming Poco F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 in India. He also added that the PocoF2 will not be priced around Rs. 20,000. This was confirmed during an online fan meetup which was hosted by Poco India last month.

The pricing will not come in as a surprise as the Poco X2 will take care of Rs. 20,000 segment. Also, now that the GST rates have gone up by 50%. And, the affordable flagship smartphones no longer affordable, it’s a great time for Poco to launch the Poco F2 in India.

Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 back in 2018. It was one of the most popular smartphones in India and created a huge userbase who waited for the successor of the Poco F1 in 2019. However, the company didn’t launch any device in 2019.