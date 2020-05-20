Redmi teases a new wireless audio product for India

Xiaomi recently launched its first TWS earbuds, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India alongside the Mi Box 4K and Mi 10 flagship smartphone. A week after the announcement, Redmi India has started teasing a new audio product launch, which might be a TWS from Redmi.

Redmi India took Twitter to tease the upcoming launch. The teasers say “Redmi is going Audio” and “no strings attached”. Going by the teaser, we can clearly say that the company is launching a new audio product which is focused on bass.

#ListenToMi! #Redmi is going AUDIO! 🔊We've got some bass-dropping news coming your way soon! Can you guess what this is all about? 🤩RT and make some noise! 🙌 #NoStringsAttached pic.twitter.com/guHaLFUkjjMay 19, 2020

The new audio product from Redmi India could be the Redmi AirDots, which is one of the much-awaited products here in India. It could also be a Redmi Bluetooth speaker, just like how Redmi launched its own power bank a few months ago. And, finally, the product could also be Redmi’s new soundbar which is also rumoured to be launching in China soon.

Could it be Redmi AirDots S?

Going by interaction to Redmi’s tweet, many people have guessed it as Redmi AirDots. The Redmi AirDots was launched in 2018 which served as the cheaper alternative for the Apple AirPods for Android users. But, last month the company announced the successor to the AirDots dubbed the AirDots S .

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi AirDots S TWS comes with Bluetooth 5.0 which connects faster and more stable compared to the last generation. It uses the Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip and supports dual-channel stereo. The earbud weighs just about 4.1g and can last up to 4 hours on a single charge with the built-in 300mAh battery. With the charging case, the Redmi AirDots S will last up to 12 hours.

The company did not reveal the launch date, we should get more information soon. It is also worth mentioning that Poco also announced that they will be soon bringing its own TWS to India soon called pop Buds.