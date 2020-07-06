Yet another Redmi K30 variant surfaces, this time with a MediaTek SoC

Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 series seems to be doing really well in China, with the company adding a new variant every other month. Up next might be another flagship, powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The Redmi K series has become the brand’s top-of-the-line series of smartphones. The range might be about to get a new member in the form of the Redmi K30 Ultra. Looking at the name and the specifications, it is likely to sit closer to the apex of the family.

Redmi K30 (Image credit: Future)

The existence was the device was first spotted by XDA Developers in a recent MIUI 12 build. Codenamed “cezzane”, the Redmi K30 Ultra is suggested to be powered by a MediaTek chipset, making it the first in the series to jump off the Snapdragon ship. The specific SoC wasn’t specified but we expect a high-end Dimensity processor to be at its heart. 5G capabilities could also make the cut.

Further code digging revealed that the device will have a quad-camera setup on the rear. The primary shooter will have a resolution of 64MP, but the exact image sensor (Samsung or Sony) is unclear. The front camera is also said to be housed in a pop-up mechanism, like others in the Redmi K30 series.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of a high-end, MediaTek-powered Redmi device to be in the pipeline. According to Digital Chat Station , there is a Dimensity 1000-running Redmi flagship in the works with a 144Hz LCD display. It is rumoured to sport a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera, house a 4,500mAh battery and support 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. That device is expected to be announced later this month.

It’s not clear if those specifications are actually of the Redmi K30 Ultra or some other upcoming Xiaomi device. The Redmi K40 series is also said to be in the works for later this year. It’s also been a while since Qualcomm had some competition in the high-end smartphone space.