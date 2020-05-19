iQoo Z1 with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ goes official

iQoo Z1 is finally official after all the teasers and rumours . The new iQoo Z1 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and it is yet another 5G gaming device from the company. This is also the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset.

It comes just a few weeks after the company announced the iQoo Neo 3 .

iQoo Z1 5G Specifications

As seen with the other iQoo devices in the market, iQoo Z1 also puts speed and performance on the front. It comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor built on 7nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.6Ghz. The processor is said to perform 20% better compared to the previous generation. The device comes in three configurations - 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB.

It sports a 6.57-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate here is 144Hz and comes with options to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with HDR10 playback support, P3 colour gamut.

There’s a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed by a 4cm macro shooter. The front camera, which is housed in a tiny punch-hole, is a 16MP selfie shooter. The fingerprint scanner on the side of the device.

Furthermore, the iQoo Z1 sports a 4,500mAh battery along with 44W Vivo flash charge via Type-C. The device can be juiced up from 0-50% in just 23 minutes. It runs on the new iQoo UI built on top of Android 10. The device also comes with NFC for payments. The iQoo Z1 is also packed with a cooling system to keep the device under intense gaming sessions. iQoo calls it “Cooling Turbo”.

Further, the device comes with dual 5G SIM support with carrier aggregation along with the proprietary 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. The battery efficiency of the chipset is supposed to be better than the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, as it comes with power-saving technology and an integrated modem.

iQoo Z1 price

Configuration Price (CNY) Indian equivalent (INR) 6+128GB 2198 23,500 8+128GB 2498 27,000 8+256GB 2798 30,000

Currently, the device is available only in China. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,198 (~Rs 23,500), CNY 2,498 (~Rs 27,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,798 (~Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. Colour options include black and blue.

There’s also a special One Piece edition which has a metallic gold finish, along with the show’s insignia on the back. Special accessories were also announced alongside the iQoo Z1 5G, including a stylish case, a Bluetooth gamepad and earphones. There is no word on Indian availability.