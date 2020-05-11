Gaming-centric iQoo Z1 to be launched on May 19

The iQoo Z1 will be the company’s next flagship gaming phone, and will be unveiled in China on May 19. It will also be the first to be powered by MediaTek’s latest 5G-enabled Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, which was confirmed recently.

According to a post by Digital chat station , a popular tipster on Weibo, the iQoo Z1 will come with a punch-hole selfie camera on the right side. The live images further, shows that the device will come be coming with support for a high refresh rate of 144Hz with options to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz refresh rate too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo)

The 144Hz display on the iQoo Z1 shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the device is already confirmed to come with the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus. The iQoo Z1 will be the first phone to do so. The new chipset from MediaTek supports up to 144Hz displays.

Further, the device is also expected to come with dual 5G SIM support with carrier aggregation along with the proprietary 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. The battery efficiency of the chipset is supposed to be better than the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, as it comes with power-saving technology and an integrated modem.

Just like the other phones from iQoo, the iQoo Z1 is also expected to be a gaming phone but with 5G and super-aggressive pricing. Furthermore, the device is expected to pack in a 4,500mAh battery along with 44W fast charging. Lastly, according to the teaser posted by iQoo on Weibo, the device is youth-centric and will be focused on sound quality, battery life, performance, high refresh rate screen, and of course, 5G.