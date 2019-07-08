Windows 1.11 is a Stranger Things 3 tie-in that lets you save the world and wallow in nostalgia

Stranger Things season 3 is set in 1985, which coincidently is also the year Windows 1.0 was released, and to celebrate, Microsoft has released the Windows 1.11 app for Windows 10.

Not only does the Windows 1.11 app emulate the user interface of the first version of Windows, but there are Easter eggs and secrets peppered throughout the app that tie in with Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things.

Windows 1.11 also contains games and puzzles that bring you a fair whack of nostalgia, and also unlocks unique content from the show.

Not your parents' Windows 1.0

While Windows 1.11 will be vaguely familiar to anyone who used the original Windows 1.0, there are a few noticeable differences.

For a start, while the original Windows 1.0 shipped on floppy disks, required 720KB disk space and 320KB RAM as a minimum, Windows 1.11 is downloaded from the Microsoft Store in Windows 10, needs 775.56MB space on your hard drive, and is rated for PEGI 16 due to strong violence – something the original Windows 1.0 didn’t have to worry about.

