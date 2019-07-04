Stranger Things 3 lands on Netflix

It's finally here: the long awaited third season of Netflix hit Stranger Things, has landed on the streaming platform.

Following the gang from Hawkins, Indiana, season three of Stranger Things sees Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Max continuing their battle against otherworldly happenings, blossoming relationships, and growing pains – all set against the backdrop of 80s US suburbia.

Influenced by the work of Spielberg, John Carpenter and Stephen King, the Duffer Brother's story is full to the brim with 80s nostalgia, harking back to cinematic classics like Back To The Future and The Goonies.

Binge-worthy TV

The first and second seasons of Stranger Things proved to be incredibly popular; and if the first reviews of season three are anything to go by, the latest series could be even more bingeable than ever.

With more than 15 million viewers tuning in to the first episode of season 2 in the three days after its release, the 80s throwback spook-fest has become a huge success for Netflix.

The launch of Stranger Things 3 comes after the news emerged that Netflix is becoming more selective with the big budget shows it produces, in the face of increased competition from rival streaming platforms.

While Amazon Prime TV has always been a rival for the streaming giant, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus are looming on the horizon, with both set to launch in late 2019.