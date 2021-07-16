Totally Rated: was Black Widow worth the wait?

Season 2 of Totally Rated continues with a look at Black Widow, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In gaming, we also check in on The Witcher 3 and 2022's God of War: Ragnarok.

After numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Black Widow finally released, and the reception has been very positive.

In other news, The Witcher 3 is getting an upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and we've got potential leaks on God of War: Ragnarok.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Toss an upgrade to your Witcher

The Witcher 3 will be receiving a performance upgrade patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, due to release later in 2021.

Aside from all the fancy bells and whistles that typically come with a current-gen upgrade, The Witcher 3 will also be receiving free DLC inspired by the hit Netflix series.

This marks six years that developer CD Projekt Red has supported The Witcher 3 with expansions, free DLC, patches and performance improvements. Pretty impressive for a single player title.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Black Widow infiltrates a cinema near you

The MCU has returned to cinemas this week with the release of the long awaited Black Widow. The film has been long-troubled by delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now that it's finally out, it seems to have been well worth the wait.

Axel Metz from TechRadar was a huge fan: "Despite arriving a year after originally planned, Black Widow delivers an accomplished standalone adventure with all the charm and wit we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Studios formula.

"In many ways, the movie benefits from that extended break in big-screen superhero action.

"Its thriller-like plot – which sees Natasha forced to confront the demons of her past – is a refreshing departure from the time-hopping space travel of recent Marvel titles, and is perhaps only similar to 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier in the way it combines grounded action with dark and at times uncomfortable themes.

"Scarlett Johansson is as good as the titular heroine as she’s ever been, but it’s Black Widow’s supporting cast that really steal the show. David Harbour and Rachel Weisz are excellent as Natasha’s makeshift parents, while Florence Pugh cracks the best of the movie’s jokes and throws its coolest punches as Yelena.

"After years spent teaming up with Norse gods and armored billionaires, Black Widow is still the solo send-off Natasha deserved."

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War: Ragnarok details could be mere weeks away

Finally, rumor has it that we might actually get to see the much anticipated PS5 title, God of War: Ragnarok, at a Sony State of Play showcase happening soon.

Up until now, all we’ve seen of God of War: Ragnarok is a simple teaser trailer and a release date that has since been abandoned, with the game being pushed back into 2022.

This could soon change, though. As reported by The Gamer, notable leaker QuimSix shared on Reddit that "there will be a new God of War: Ragnarok trailer in August," and while any and all rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt, QuimSix has a surprisingly solid track record.

The leaker correctly predicted the date of Sony’s last State of Play showcase, and has also accurately shared details on the upcoming Far Cry 6. Fingers crossed, then, that this time next month we could all be a lot more clued in on what’s next for Kratos and Atreus.

