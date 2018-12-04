The ToeJam & Earl sequel you've been waiting for will land in 2019

After a nearly two-decade hiatus, ToeJam & Earl is making a comeback with the fourth entry in the franchise ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, due for release in March 2019.

Originally released in 1991, ToeJam & Earl is a rogue-like adventure which sees you playing as two funky aliens from the planet Funkotron. The last game in the series ToeJam & Earl III: Mission to Earth was released in 2002.

However, the later games in the series were not particularly well received so original co-creator Greg Johnson created a Kickstarter campaign to fund "the sequel that ToeJam & Earl fans have been waiting for".

Check out the gameplay trailer below:

So what are the iconic '90s duo up to this time? Well, once again the pair have crash-landed on earth following an incident involving the Rapmaster Rocket and a black hole.

You need to find and collect parts of the ship before anyone notices it's gone missing. This is done by completing level runs (or mini-games for extra cash and presents).

The return of randomly-generated stacked levels and over 60 presents (such as Rocket Skates, Icarus Wings and Boomboxes) aim to make each run feel fresh. But perhaps the greatest new feature is multiplayer - allowing up to four friends to play online and offering nine characters to choose from.

In addition, you can play couch co-op on console with two people or local co-op on PC with up to four players.

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 1, 2019.