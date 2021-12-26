The 5 best Boxing Day mattress sales: Emma and Simba lead the pack

The Boxing Day mattress sales are a great time to save money on a range of top-rated sleep brands before this year’s holiday season officially comes to an end. We’ve been looking at the various deals live today and can report that many of the best mattress brands are offering discounted memory foam, hybrid and innerspring mattresses.

That includes 50% off the award-winning memory foam Emma Original, now down to just £249.50 at Emma Sleep. For a touch more luxury and a mix of coils and foam, DreamCloud is offering 50% off its Luxury Hybrid Mattress , now starting from £499.50.

So if you’re after a new bed for less, today is a great time to shop – especially as some of these offers are on a par with what we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are 5 of the best Boxing Day mattress sales to check out before they end…

DreamCloud Boxing Day mattress sale: Save 50% at DreamCloud DreamCloud Boxing Day mattress sale: Save 50% at DreamCloud

Save up to £805 - There’s up to £729.50 off the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, with a double size costing £624.50. This 28cm-deep hybrid is fantastic for couples, people with back pain and for hot sleepers, as it offers cooling, pressure relief and full-body comfort in every position. The biggest saving is on the bundle, which also gets you two memory foam pillows, a duvet, mattress protector and bed set.

Nectar Boxing Day mattress sale: Get 45% off at Nectar Nectar Boxing Day mattress sale: Get 45% off at Nectar

Save up to £751.32 - Like DreamCloud, the biggest savings are on Nectar’s mattress and bedding or bed frame bundles, but our top recommendation is the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, now from £312.95. It’s an excellent price for a top-rated mid-range memory foam mattress. It’s a little warmer than the Nectar Hybrid (now from £362.45), but we rate it for pressure relief on the hips and back, plus motion isolation and all-night comfort. £411.95 for a double is the best price since Black Friday.

Emma Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 50% off at Emma Emma Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 50% off at Emma

Save up to £909.60 - The Emma Original sits at the top of our best mattress guide because it’s brilliant value for money. We love how comfy it is for side, back and stomach sleeping, and how it stops motion being transferred from one sleeper to the next. A double costs just £349.50 in the Boxing Day mattress sales, which is unbeatable value. If you’re a hot sleeper, try the Emma Premium, now from £374.50 – a breathable hybrid with firmer support.

Simba Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 45% off at Simba Simba Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 45% off at Simba

Save up to £1,869.75 - Simba is known for its award-winning hybrids, which use breathable foam and supportive coils. Graphite-infused Simbatex foam keeps you cool, with thousands of conical springs distributing weight evenly and dampening motion. All three Simba hybrids are 45% off, with a double size Simba Hybrid reduced to £539.40. There’s up to £1,869.75 off bundles too.

Otty Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 50% off at Otty Otty Boxing Day mattress sale: Up to 50% off at Otty

Save up to £675 - Otty is the brand to consider if you want a natural mattress for less, as its best-selling Pure Plus Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Premium Mattress is now 50% off. That reduces the price of a double size to £659.99 (was £1,199.99). Every Otty mattress is on sale this Boxing Day, with the cheapest price now starting from £224.99 (was £449.99) for the 23cm-tall Otty Aura Hybrid, a spring and foam bed-in-a-box that’s ideal for guest bedrooms.

If you’re looking for the best Boxing Day mattress sales with the longest sleep trial and warranty, few brands come close to offering what DreamCloud and Nectar deliver. That includes a Forever Warranty and a 365-night mattress trial, giving you a year to try out your new bed at home. Let’s take a closer look at these mattress sales now…

DreamCloud Offers just one mattress in the UK, the Luxury Hybrid Mattress (now from £499.50), but it’s one of our favourites for couples and restless sleepers. That’s because it delivers strong motion isolation, so you won’t disturb each other with your in-bed movements. There’s free shipping and returns here, and DreamCloud will remove your old mattress for £45. Some brands do this for free, but DreamCloud’s Forever Warranty and 365-night trial are market-leading.

The new Nectar mattress sale covers both the Nectar Memory Foam and the Nectar Hybrid, with 45% off each. If you wake up because you’re too hot, go for the more breathable Nectar Hybrid, now from £362.45, which is slightly firmer and bouncier. For the cheapest Nectar mattress and one that dampens motion from your partner and relieves pressure points in bed, pick the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, now from £312.95. Both come on a 365-night trial and have a Lifetime Warranty. Delivery and returns are free too.

Emma mattress is offering up to 50% off its memory foam and hybrids, plus up to 50% off mattress bundles. The bundles have the largest savings, but we recommend the Emma Original, now from £249.50 at Emma, a three-layer memory foam mattress that is one of the comfiest beds we’ve slept on. It’s ready within minutes of unboxing and delivers a cosy, body-cradling effect. As such it’s a great choice if you have sore joints too, as you’ll feel almost weightless. There’s a 200-night trial here, plus free delivery and returns, and a 10-year warranty.

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

The new Simba mattress sale is offering up to 45% off hybrid mattresses and bundles, with savings on a range of bedding items too, including the brand’s best pillows for sleeping, as long as you spend over £300. Our recommendation is the Simba Hybrid Pro, now from £635.50 (was £1,059), because it offers premium Simba comfort and cooling tech without the higher price tag of the Simba Hybrid Luxe, now from £749.40 (was £1,249). Like Emma, Simba offers a 200-night sleep trial, plus free delivery. The warranty is 10-years, which is average.

Otty’s Boxing Day mattress sale has up to 50% off mattresses, with our top pick, the temperature-regulating Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress now starting from £389.99. That’s a great discount on a mattress designed with a higher level of natural materials, including antibacterial charcoal that also eliminates odours and wicks away sweat.

This also makes Otty a good choice for people with allergies or who experience night sweats. If you pick an Otty bundle, you can save more and get some premium bedding too. The Otty mattress trial is only 100 nights and while it seems short compared to the others, it’s still plenty more than the recommended three weeks. There’s a 10-year guarantee on every Otty and free delivery.

In a nutshell, to make the biggest savings in the Boxing Day mattress sales you’d need to buy a mattress bundle, comprising a mattress and bedding, and (as with Simba, Emma and Nectar) a bed frame too. But while the savings are bigger on these, the cost is higher too, so focus more on what you want from a new mattress and ignore all the trimmings if you don’t need them.

There will be other sales coming up throughout the year, though the prices we’re seeing today are the best since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making Boxing Day an excellent time to buy.

Don’t forget there are savings on accessories too, including bed sheets, duvets, and mattress toppers for reviving older beds and guest beds.

Further Boxing Day mattress sales to explore

If you’re looking for something different to what the above brands are offering, then there are plenty of other mattress sales to shop this Boxing Day. Here are some of our other favourites: