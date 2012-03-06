In pictures: Toshiba VL9 passive 3D TV series

Toshiba has announced the update to its VL series of passive 3D TVs, unveiling its new VL9 TVs at its Partner Summit 2012 conference.

The VL9 series is at the top of its Smart 3D LED TV line-up and offers polarised 3D viewing to consumers - and comes without the company's Regza branding, which has been dropped in the UK.

As this is the top of the range TV it's interesting that Toshiba has opted to add passive 3D to the range, but it told TechRadar that it wasn't just about the 3D but the bigger processor inside the TV and the fact it offers 200Hz screen technology.

Alongside the 3D capabilities, Toshiba has added its 2D to 3D conversion, which comes complete with depth control.

There's also Freeview HD on board and Toshiba's smart TV functionality. This includes access to the main Toshiba hubs – like Places – and hosts apps such as YouTube, Flickr, Facebook, iPlayer and Acetrax.

The VL9 series also comes with WiDi technology, which is Intel's proprietary wireless technology. If you have a compatible laptop then you can throw media from this PC to the TV in an instant.

The Toshiba VL9 range comes in 42-, 47- and 55-inch sizes and there will be four polarised 3D glasses in the box with the television.

Additional specs include USB HDD recording, edge LED backlight technology and Toshiba's MediaGuide internet EPG.

The TV can also be controlled from a smartphone app, which is available for both Android and iOS.

The Toshiba VL9 Series UK release date is June 2012, with pricing beginning from a reasonable £699.