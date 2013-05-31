Samsung gives 4K TV a slightly-more-affordable future

Samsung has announced a new range of more slightly-less-wince-inducing 4K TVs that will be launched in South Korea next month.

The TVs, available in 65-inch and 55-inch versions, will be available for pre-order from the June 1 in South Korea, although there's no information about when they'll be available in other countries.

The 55-inch model is available for 6.4 million won (about £3715, US $5659, AUS $5891), and the 65-inch version for 8.9 million won (about £5166, US $7869 US, $8192).

Bargain basement

Included in those astronomical prices is a coupon for a mysterious 2014 "upgrade kit" and a free exercise app. The TVs include Samsung's upscaling technology and its Evolution Kit, preparing the TVs for future UHD broadcasting standards.

This is Samsung's second line of 4K TVs, the first being an 85-inch £26,000 ($39,608 US $41,230 AUS) behemoth.

The new line could be a response to Sony's recently-announced 4K TVs, which also measure in at 55 inches and 65 inches, and retail at a similar price.