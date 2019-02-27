Stardew Valley is coming to Android devices in March

The charming farm and village life simulator Stardew Valley is finally coming to Android on March 14, having been launched for mobile on iOS in October 2018.

Like the iOS version, Stardew Valley on Android will be a little different from the original console/PC iteration of the game, with a new user interface, menu, and touch screen controls.

Solo developer Concerned Ape (aka Eric Barone) announced the news in a blog post, as well as saying that the long-awaited multiplayer update for PS4 and Xbox players is "coming along well", and that he expects to "release both, simultaneously, within the next couple of months."

According to Eurogamer, the Android version will also include all the "quality of life updates introduced on iOS since that version's launch", including virtual joystick options, pinch-zoom functionality for a "better view of your surroundings", and "the ability to save at any time."

Android users will also be able to transfer their save data from their PC to their phone.

Image credit: Chucklefish

Pocket farm

As with the iOS version, Stardew Valley will cost $7.99 (£7.99 / AU$12.99) to download – and that's where the spending stops, as the game doesn't include any in-app purchases.

You won't be able to purchase Stardew Valley for Android until March 14, but keen gamers can now pre-register on the Google Play Store.

Stardew Valley sees you moving from the big city to your (recently inherited) grandfather's old, run-down farm in sleepy Pelican Town. It's up to you to uncover the secrets of the town while growing a thriving farming empire.