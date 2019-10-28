Sony's PS5 games could have even more restrictions on soundtrack artists

Sony Music may play a more prominent role in PS5 exclusives, as Sony aims to deepen the collaboration between PlayStation and its music company.

According to Rolling Stone insiders, in an effort to achieve its "One Sony" dream, Sony is rumored to be using the upcoming Death Stranding as an "important benchmark of increased creative collaboration between PlayStation and Sony Music Group, ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5 console in 2020".

This suggests Sony is leaning into featuring Sony Music artists in PS5 games, meaning we could hear more of the likes of AC/DC, Camila Cabello and Beyoncé in future PS5 exclusives.

One Sony?

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Sony's "One Sony" dream sees all its media-owned divisions working together on projects to create one oil-slicked machine.

Death Stranding prominently features Sony Music artists throughout, with the company even rolling out an official Death Stranding soundtrack – called 'Death Stranding: Timefall' – to coincide with release, featuring the likes of Bring Me the Horizon and Chvrches.

According to Rolling Stone, Sony Music Group CEO and Chairman, Rob Stringer, said that Death Stranding will “innovate for the first time on how music is embedded in a game".

A move into focusing more on the use of Sony Music in PS5 exclusives would restrict game soundtracks more than ever before, despite Sony's extensive roster. This could mean that if an artist isn't signed to Sony then we won't see them featured.

However, the benefit of this is that Sony has quite the arm in large orchestras – vital to creating a good videogame score. So it's possible we'll get more captivating game soundtracks than ever before.

Sony hasn't confirmed if this is its plan, but it seems that a lot is resting on the success of Death Stranding and its soundtrack.