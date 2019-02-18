Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice release date, trailers and news

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an upcoming action-adventure in development by FromSoftware - AKA the studio that brought us Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Set in ancient-Japan, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sees you take on the role of shinobi Sekiro as he seeks revenge on the samurai who left him for dead and kidnapped his lord.

From what we've seen, Sekiro looks to be a stunning, dark and violent single-player which will please fans of Dark Souls as well as those who enjoy a game with a bit of edge.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know so far about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trailers

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was revealed at E3 2018.

You an watch the reveal trailer below:

PlayStation Undergound treated us to an extended look at gameplay in the video below:

Want to know why Sekiro is on a mission for revenge? Here's a closer look the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice's story:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice news and features

No RPG elements

Unlike FromSoftware's Souls series, Sekiro will not feature any role-playing elements such as character creation, classes, or gear upgrades. Instead it's a fairly straight-forward hack n' slash.

No multiplayer

Sekiro is entirely a single-player title, so don't expect to be slicing up enemies with a friend anytime soon..

There are stealth elements

If you get within range of an enemy without being spotted then you an land a fatal blow. It's not as simple as it sounds...

Shinobi deathblow

This is an instant fatal attack. Deathblow techniques are unlocked are acquired throughout the game.

Combat

Combat requires a little more patience and strategy than you may be used to. While the aim is to take down an enemy's health, really you want to get them out of posture to make them vulnerable and give yourself an opening for a fatal death blow.

Tools

While the right-hand katana is fixed, you will have a range of prosthetic tools to attach to the other hand such as a torch and grappling hook.