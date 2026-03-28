Chill, walking simulator-cross-traveling painter game Eastshade has been in my backlog for a while now. If memory serves, it’s because I found mention of it having wonderful virtual landscapes during a time when I was writing about that aspect of games.

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Now, years on, I’ve finally made it into the world of EastShade and have fully embraced my role as a visiting painter for hire, intent on fulfilling some last requests by their late mother.

It’s a simple game in a small world, but its gentle chillness has been perfect to discover, seven years after its initial release. After a frantic and action-filled playthrough of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Eastshade has been a welcome change of pace to relax and soak up a wonderful world while painting its beauty.

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