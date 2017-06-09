Samsung’s latest gaming monitors are all about quickness and curves

Just ahead of E3 2017, Samsung has issued three brand new gaming monitors for the year, and they’re all curved, QLED displays with HDR10 technology. Being curved screens, Samsung’s focus here is on speedy refresh rates and response times for heavy-action online gaming.

The monitors run the gamut of the pricey-but-pretty-badass, 27-inch Samsung C27HG70 for $599 (about £470, AU$795) and its 32-inch C32HG70 counterpart for $699 (about £548, AU$928) to the egregious-but-oh-god-do-I-want, 49-inch Samsung C49HG90 (pictured above) for a cool $1,499 (about £1,177, AU$1,990).

Both of Samsung’s new 27-inch and 32-inch gaming monitors come packing a 2,560 x 1,440 QHD resolution through the firm’s Quantum Dot LED technology (i.e. QLED) in a curvature of 1800R. The screens also boast a response time of 1 millisecond and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Meet the Samsung C27HG70

Again, the name of the game here is speed. However, Samsung would be remiss not to tout its ace color reproduction lauded in its phones, so both screens also cover a whopping 125% of the sRGB color gamut as well as 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut, aiming to please both gamers and media creators.

Finally, both screens come packing AMD’s latest FreeSync 2 to match frame refreshes with the frame rate put out by the given graphics chip inside your PC, and can pivot on their axis for vertical orientation.

And this is its larger sibling, the Samsung C32HG70

49 inches? Think of the Excel sheets!

Now, Samsung’s new monitor that costs as much as two modestly-built gaming PCs differs from its two smaller siblings in two key ways. First, the screen sports what Samsung calls a “Double HD” resolution, or 3,840 x 1,080.

Second, Samsung has equipped this display specifically with a proprietary windows management tool that goes beyond what Windows 10 or macOS Sierra can provide, the Easy Setting Box. This can split all open windows in not just a grid of four, but in all sorts of combinations up to six windows at a time.

Beyond that, this screen houses all of the same technology and standards as Samsung’s 27 and 32-inch screens – though, it obviously cannot pivot into a vertical position. To that end, all three screens offer up one DisplayPort connection, two HDMI ports and three USB 3.0 ports, and are VESA wall mount ready.

That's quite a lot of screen...

Samsung has yet to issue hard release dates for these displays, but the 27-inch screen is available now for pre-order on Samsung’s website, while the 32-inch version is taking pre-orders exclusively on NewEgg. Finally, the 49-inch beast is up for pre-oroder on Amazon and Micro Center.

Wary to buy until you see what these specs can do for your games? Stay tuned for hopeful full reviews.