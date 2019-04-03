Raspberry Pi gets an official keyboard and mouse

The Raspberry Pi has got its very own official keyboard and mouse, and they're available to buy now.

Produced by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the keyboard – which retails at £15.60 or $17 – is available in white with red trim, or black and grey, and in UK and US models, as well as French, German, Italian and Spanish.

The keyboard is compact at 284 x 121mm and has 79 keys (78 on the US model), plus it comes with a built-in USB hub. In terms of connectivity, you get a micro-USB port to connect to the Raspberry Pi, and three USB Type-A ports.

The new mouse matches the available colors for the keyboard. Image credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Matching mouse

You can then plug your official Raspberry Pi mouse into one of those USB ports. The mouse itself is available in the same colors as the keyboard – white and red, or black and grey – and has a price tag of £7.30 or $8.

The optical mouse has two main buttons along with a scroll wheel which, when pressed down, serves as a third button, and benefits from high-quality Omron switches. It's been ergonomically designed, with a weight and feel that aims to make the peripheral pleasant to use.

You can also buy the keyboard and mouse together in a bundle for £22 or $25, a slight saving of almost a pound in the UK – oddly, Americans don’t get any money off for buying the peripherals together.

Other interesting Pi accessories we’ve seen recently include an affordable Raspberry Pi case that comes with a built-in touchscreen.