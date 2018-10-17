Pokémon Go update bring Pearl and Diamond monsters to your AR adventure

Are you fan of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games? Then you'll be pleased to hear that the monsters from those games' Sinnoh region are now up for grabs in Pokémon Go.

The likes of Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup will now pop up in the augmented reality game, ready to be caught in the real world through your mobile phone's screen.

Check out the trailer below:

Region locked

However, if you want to adhere to the series' "gotta catch 'em all" mantra, you're going to have to get off your couch – and possibly even get your passport out.

The update not only brings new Pokémon, but includes a host of monsters that are region specific, meaning that you're only going to find them in select locations around the globe.

Reddit posters for instance have found that Carnivine, the Pokémon that appears like a Venus flytrap, is only found in the Carolinas – where its real world analogue exists. There's a big list of locations and exclusive Pokémon over on the Silph Road Reddit community, but before you book a flight remember that it's a brand new update, and new discoveries will be happening all the time.

Though the hype around the AR title may have died down, Pokémon Go is still performing superbly for the Pokémon company: it enjoyed its best ever month of the year in September, grossing nearly $85 million, and recently brought the enhanced Pokémon Go AR+ mode to Android devices.