Three ditches roaming charges in five more countries

Now you can ignore the sights in France as well as England

Everyone hates the big roaming charges that come with using internet abroad. Your choices are essentially to either be faced with a big bill or be cut off from the internet for extended periods. But Three seems to slowly but surely be doing away with them.

The company has announced that from 1 July you'll be able to roam at no extra cost in France, Switzerland, Israel, Finland and Norway as part of the company's 'Feel At Home' initiative.

Plan that holiday

Those five locations join the eleven that Three had already removed roaming charges from, including the US, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Macau, Australia, Italy, Austria, Hong Kong, Sweden, Denmark and the Republic of Ireland.

Feel At Home is available to all Three customers and will automatically activate when you arrive in a supported country. Now we just need it in the other 180 countries in the world.