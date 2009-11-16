Trending
Sony Xperia X10 gets official release date

Android device coming February 2010

Experience the Xperia 10 from 10 February 2010

Sony Ericsson has unveiled the release date for its first-ever Android device – the Sony Xperia X10.

Expected to hit stores 10 February 2010 – as predicted by TechRadar earlier this month – the Xperia X10 is certainly well-equipped for Google's OS.

Sporting a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it will be the speediest Android-infused handset on the market and one which is also packed with some mouth-watering features.

Feature focus

These include an LED Flash – which will hopefully follow in the HTC HD2's footsteps and be as bright as the sun – automatic face-tagging, an 8MP camera and a 4-inch WVGA screen.

Oh, and it will be packing Android 2.0, so expect Google Navigation and the like.

Couple this with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a new overlay which will give user a new way to search on the phone, and it sounds like Sony has come up with a real contender in the burgeoning Android market-place.

