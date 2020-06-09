OnePlus Z probably won't be called that - or the OnePlus 8 Lite - when it hits shelves

The upcoming OnePlus Z has already become one of the most talked-about smartphones of the season, and a new report suggests it'll be getting a different name for its official release.

The company’s first mid-ranger was initially expected to be called the ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’, which was later rumored to be the ‘OnePlus Z’.

A new report states that the latter was just an internal name, and the final name will actually be ‘OnePlus Nord’. This was backed by notable leakster Max J. as well as sources speaking to PhoneArena .

Everything we know about the OnePlus Z

These are the very best OnePlus phones

What we know about the OnePlus 8T

Back in April, OnePlus filed a trademark for the word ‘Nord’ in the European Union and India. It was valid for product categories such as headphones, smartwatches, TV apparatus, and most importantly, smartphones, corroborating the claims that we might be in for a very different naming scheme for this phone.

Let's play a game! pic.twitter.com/Fqm0sWKxtWJune 8, 2020

For those unaware, ‘Nord’ means north in many European languages, and is often associated with luxury products.

It needs to be noted that OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the existence of the affordable device, let alone its final retail name. Regardless, there’s a lot that we already know about it.

Expected to make its debut in India sometime in July, it will mark the company’s return to the affordable smartphone space . The key point will be that the Oxygen OS experience will now be a lot more accessible, without losing its premium features.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord will be a compact device with a design reminiscent of the OnePlus X. The Super AMOLED display will span about 6.4-inches diagonally, with a Full HD resolution along with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

On the inside, it is most likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which is Qualcomm’s best mid-range chipset, and also brings 5G capabilities. The rumors say there will be a triple camera setup on the rear that should be similar to the one found on the OnePlus 8, and a hole-punch selfie camera on the front.