Nintendo Switch Nindies showcase: 12 game trailers you need to watch

Though new releases were few and far between just after the console's launch, the Nintendo Switch's games library has grown exponentially over the last few months, solidifying the hybrid console as the perfect home for indie gamers and developers.

That trend seems certain to continue well into next year, too, with a huge lineup of new indie titles announced during Nintendo's 'Nindies Showcase' livestream today.

For those who don't have time to watch the entire PAX showcase, we've taken the liberty of gathering up the best trailers released by Nintendo today.

Here are the Nintendo Switch indie game trailers from today's Nintendo Direct that you definitely shouldn't miss.