New Apple TV 4K 2021 confirmed: here's when you can get it

A new Apple TV 4K model has been announced, during tonight's Apple Spring Loaded event.

The sixth-generation Apple TV hardware has finally been unveiled, with the Apple CEO Tim Cook-hosted event giving our first look at the streaming box, which comes with a revamped Siri remote as well as a new processor and HDR capability.

We'd heard many a rumour around new Apple TV hardware – a so-called Apple TV 6, or Apple TV 4K (2021) – in the past few months. It's been nearly four years since the launch of the Apple TV 4K (2017) and over a year after the launch of the Apple TV Plus streaming platform, too, which means it's certainly high time for a refresh.

But what exactly has been announced, what does it look like, and what will it cost? This new Apple TV guide will run you through what we know so far – though we are updating this page live during the event, so do refresh or check back to see what the latest information is every few minutes.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new version of the Apple TV set-top box

A new version of the Apple TV set-top box When is it out? May 2 (available to pre-order April 30)

May 2 (available to pre-order April 30) What will it cost? $179 32GB version / $199 64GB version

The Apple TV 4K (2021) will be releasing in May 2 – with units being available to pre-order from April 30. So there's nowhere you can go to order right now, but it'll be on its way very soon.

We have confirmed pricing for the Apple TV 4K too, with a $179 price tag for the 32GB version and $199 price tag for the 64GB version.

Given usual Apple pricing conventions, we expect that to translate to £179 / £199 in the UK. The previous Apple TV 4K model that launched in 2017 had the same pricing at £179 / $179 / AU$249 for the 32GB version and £199 / $199 / AU$279 for the 64GB.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV 4K (2021) specs and features

Inevitably, the new Apple TV 4K (2021) comes with some new innards after a four-year wait since the last iteration.

The long-rumored upgrade to an A12 Bionic processor has been confirmed. That chip has been around a few years now, but will certainly offer an upgrade to processing speeds, meaning everything from 4K upscaling to motion control is improved – helped by the addition of high-frame-rate HDR, explicitly for improving sports and action movies.

Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio are here again, but both were already supported in the previous model. Other key iOS features like Apple AirPlay (for casting from other iOS devices), Apple HomeKit (for smart home connectivity), and the Siri voice assistant all naturally return here too – as does Audio Sharing for connecting two sets of AirPods.

One major change is what the ability to "automatically tailor color balance" of your smart TV using your iPhone. If you have a compatible iPhone (we expect this will be limited to more recent models) you'll be able to use it to measure the color output on your TV screen and then calibrate the video output of the Apple TV 4K.

Picture setting calibration is increasingly a focus of TV manufacturers, with features like Dolby Vision IQ or Intelligent Sensing to automatically tweak settings to suit your environment, or AI calibration that changes picture modes depending on what kind of content you're watching. We'll have to see how well Apple's trick works, though, and it'll almost certainly vary with success depending on the capabilities of your television – given the screen itself won't be Apple guaranteed.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV 4K (2021) remote changes

We got a good look at the new Siri remote that will accompany the 2021 Apple TV 4K. It's a sleek little thing, with a "one piece aluminium design", and the Siri button moved onto the side. There's also a "five-way directional button" that can also rewind or fast-forward when used in a scrolling motion.

This new remote also, though, comes with TV controls, meaning you can use it to turn on your smart TV too.

(Image credit: Apple)

New Apple TV 4K (2021): debunked rumors

One of the most interesting rumors we read about the new Apple TV is that it could be a hybrid device that's both a smart display and a streaming device all rolled into one, similar to an Amazon Echo Show but with an Apple TV 4K built into it. There was also talk of a camera for video conferencing – seemingly taking a lesson from the Portal TV webcam for FaceTime, Messenger or Whatsapp video calls.

However, we've got a much simpler new iteration of the Apple TV 4K, meaning that you shouldn't expect this in the near future.

New Apple TV 4K (2021): everything we hoped for

The Apple TV line has made some solid steps forward over the last two generation revisions, but there’s still room for improvement for a 6th-generation Apple TV. This new model looks to be improving a host of things, and you can check out our original wishlist to see what Apple deigned to grant us.

A serious performance upgrade (confirmed)

We hoped for a substantial performance upgrade, and we got it.

Apple tipster @choco_bit revealed on Twitter that new Apple TV models will come featuring the Apple A12Z Bionic chip (currently powering the 2020 iPad Pros) and an enhanced version of the Apple A14 Bionic chip (currently powering the 2020 iPad Air 4).

The first part of that turned out to be true, with the A12 Bionic chip coming to the 32Gb and 64Gb models – so even if the Apple TV 4K didn't get the latest Apple chip, it's still a step up from A10 seen in the last iteration.

A more user-friendly remote (confirmed)

The remote that ships with the current Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K really broke the mold when it released in 2015. Unfortunately, mold-breaking doesn't always equate to being user-friendly.

We heard that Apple could be revamping the Apple TV remote that will replace the divisive Siri Remote we've seen since the launch of the Apple TV HD in 2015, and that's indeed what happened.

A beefed-up Apple TV Plus content library (confirmed)

While Apple finally released its TV streaming service, Apple TV Plus, in 2019, it still offers a pretty paltry offering of shows. A bigger catalogue of programming, and more exclusives to draw viewers to the service, would do much to make an Apple TV 4K device look more tempting – especially given how Apple services tend to run best on Apple products. We did hear about Ted Lasso season 2, and it's clear Apple is hoping the hardware and the TV streaming service direct consumers to each other.

Apple TV 4K (2017)

More gaming options (N/A)

The last two generations of Apple TV have seen the company dip its toes deeper into the world of gaming – something that, outside of the iOS app store, it’s been reticent to do in a home space in the past.

But with the 5th-gen release and the partnership with Thatgamecompany for its game Sky, it started to seem like it was finally taking home gaming seriously – not least with the arrival of Apple Arcade, a game subscription service that allows players to access quality titles across their iOS devices.

An improved processor would do much to sell the Apple TV 4K to iOS-minded gamers, given the 5th-gen model wasn't really designed with that capability in mind.

Deeper voice control with Siri (N/A)

Controlling your TV with voice commands is still a thrill, but Apple’s Siri lags behind the capabilities of Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

The TV space would be a great area for it to invest in, given the relatively narrow contextual window it has to work within.

We’d love to see Siri integration really dive deep with the 6th-gen Apple TV 2020 – perhaps scheduling a calendar notification for your favorite show release date, for instance, or a way to control other Apple products like iMacs, Macbooks and iPads using our voice.

Apple HomePod (Image credit: Apple)

Better HomePod and HomePod Mini syncing (N/A)

Apple’s smart speaker can frustrate thanks to Siri’s sometimes weak recognition capabilities, but one thing that is undeniable about the hardware is its sound quality. The HomePod Mini and now-discontinued HomePod were easily the two best-sounding smart speaker on the market – if among the most expensive of them, too. It’d be great to be enveloped by an epic Hollywood soundtrack through those speakers.

An open approach to apps and third-party video (N/A)

The walls of Apple’s closed garden have been slowly eroding over the years, but it’s still quite picky about what makes it to its TV-based app store. That’s particularly clear when you’re comparing the Apple TV with something like Android TV-based set-top boxes, where a wide range of applications (including some more controversial options like Kodi) are available.

It’d be great to see Apple take a similarly open approach to its TV viewing options in the future. Tastes across the globe vary, and a wider variety of programming and streaming options (as well as ways to play back your own media) would go down a treat if they were included in the Apple TV 2020.