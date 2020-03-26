Cheap streaming device deals: the Roku Express is on sale for just $24 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap streaming device to keep you entertained indoors, then you've come to the right place. You can find discounts on Roku's best-selling streaming sticks at Walmart, which include the all-new Roku Express that's on sale for just $24.

The 2019 Roku Express allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in HD from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. The easy-to-install Roku plugs into your TV and once connected to the internet allows you to start streaming with access to over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes. The compact remote also lets you search for your favorite movies and TV shows and features shortcuts to popular streaming channels.

If you're new or unfamiliar with streaming, the Roku Express is the perfect device to get started. Shop the Express and other Roku deals below and keep in mind that Walmart offers free shipping over $35 and in-store pickup depending on your location.

Roku deals:

Walmart has the all-new Roku Express streaming stick on sale for just $24. The streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in HD including live TV, news, sports, movies, TV shows, and more.

Get the Roku SE streaming media player on sale for $31.22. Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for $49 at Walmart. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

A fantastic bundle deal, Walmart has the Roku Ultra and JBL headphones on sale for $99. The Roku Ultra streaming player normally retails for $124, so with this deal, you're saving $34 and getting a pair of free premium JBL headphones.

