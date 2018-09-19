New AMD Ryzen H Series processors look primed for gaming laptops

AMD has released two new Ryzen processors designed for high-end laptops with lots of room for more power, especially when it comes thermal capacity. These processors begin a new H Series line of parts for AMD, much similar to Intel's own H Series of mobile chips.

These two new processors, known as the AMD Ryzen 5 2600H and Ryzen 7 2800H, are both still quad-core chips with base clock speeds and thermal design power (TDP) brought way up in comparison to their U Series predecessors. (You'll also see a minor increase in GPU cores between 2700U and 2800H.)

However, maximum frequencies remain unaffected across the board.

For instance, the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U are clocked at 2GHz and 2.2GHz to start, and both max out at 3.6GHz and 3.8GHz, respectively. Comparatively, the Ryzen 5 2600H and Ryzen 7 2800H have much higher base clock speeds of 3.2GHz and 3.3GHz, respectively, but max out at the same speeds.

The higher TDP thresholds that both of these processors require – 45W compared to just 25W from previous models – could leave room for beefier discrete graphics and memory, not to mention stronger encoding performance from the CPUs themselves.

Of course, AMD hasn't said anything yet regarding laptops ready for market with these chips inside. One thing we do know already is that, to house these processors, those laptops are going to be a little bigger than the Ryzen-toting laptops we've seen thus far.

Via ExtremeTech