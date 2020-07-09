Lenovo Legion gaming phone is coming July 22 with an extraordinary amount of RAM

Lenovo is about to return to the high-end smartphone space with a gaming flagship of its own. Supposedly called the Lenovo Legion Phone, we now have a launch date for its unveiling.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be unveiled on July 22 in China, but it's currently unclear if we'll hear any further details about a launch for other markets.

One of the key features of the device will be the chipset. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, making it one of the first devices to feature the chipset right along with the Asus ROG Phone 3 , which is also launching on the same day.

Snapdragon 865 Plus

The Snapdragon 865 Plus is an enhanced version of the top-end Snapdragon 865 - a chipset we've seen in many top-end phones this year.

The prime core is clocked at 3.09GHz, three gold cores at 2.42GHz, and four silver cores clocking at 1.8GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 650 GPU.

What does that mean for you? Essentially, it boasts faster CPU, GPU, and Wi-Fi speeds compared to the standard Snapdragon 865 so this should be slightly quicker at loading apps and games.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone expected specs

Apart from the new chipset, the device is expected to come with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage configurations. If this holds true, the device will be one of the first to come out with whopping 16GB of RAM.

It's also rumored to have a Full HD+ resolution OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other features expected include a 45W fast charging speed, a 64MP quad rear camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Previous leaks suggest that the device will house an unusual side pop-up camera that pops up from the right side of the device’s frame instead of the top.

Apart from this, it is expected to come with dual front-firing speakers, cooling tower and dual heat pipes to keep the temperature under the check. Most of the things rumored to date sound interesting on paper, but it’ll all depend on how it works in real life and how Lenovo implements these features.