Asus ROG Phone 3 global unveiling set for July 22

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the most anticipated gaming smartphones of the year. Following numerous leaks, the new flagship will finally be unveiled later this month on July 22.

Without a major announcement, Asus silently put up a launch page for the ROG Phone 3 on its website with a countdown timer that ends on July 22. This seems to be a global unveiling and not a local one (for China), as the material does mention the Western timezones as well. In India, the event will start at 8 pm IST, but it’s unclear as of now if there will be a separate event for India in the future.

Supposed leaked live image of the Asus ROG Phone 3 (Image credit: Weibo)

The Asus ROG Phone 2 was a pretty popular gaming smartphone in India as it brought high-end specifications, a ton of features and an iconic design to a reasonable starting price. The ROG Phone 3 will hope to continue the momentum with the same kind of hardware-software mélange while improving the other aspects such as the camera.

It is expected to be powered by an over-clocked Snapdragon 865 chipset or a Snapdragon 865 Plus, either of which will be the first in the world. That is supposed to be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM , which will also be the highest on any smartphone.

The ROG Phone 3 recently got cleared by TENAA which gave us a better idea of what it could look like. The overall design language might not change much, but it moves to a triple camera setup with the main one having a 64MP resolution. It will retain the other hardware elements such as a secondary USB Type-C port on the left and dual front-firing speakers flanking the display.

Another leak on Weibo states that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will sport a 6.59-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz, a large 6,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. It remains to be seen how many of these actually end up making the cut.