Asus ROG Phone 3 global unveiling set for July 22

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the most anticipated gaming smartphones of the year. Following numerous leaks, the new flagship will finally be unveiled later this month on July 22.
Without a major announcement, Asus silently put up a launch page for the ROG Phone 3 on its website with a countdown timer that ends on July 22. This seems to be a global unveiling and not a local one (for China), as the material does mention the Western timezones as well. In India, the event will start at 8 pm IST, but it’s unclear as of now if there will be a separate event for India in the future.
The Asus ROG Phone 2 was a pretty popular gaming smartphone in India as it brought high-end specifications, a ton of features and an iconic design to a reasonable starting price. The ROG Phone 3 will hope to continue the momentum with the same kind of hardware-software mélange while improving the other aspects such as the camera.
It is expected to be powered by an over-clocked Snapdragon 865 chipset or a Snapdragon 865 Plus, either of which will be the first in the world. That is supposed to be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM, which will also be the highest on any smartphone.
The ROG Phone 3 recently got cleared by TENAA which gave us a better idea of what it could look like. The overall design language might not change much, but it moves to a triple camera setup with the main one having a 64MP resolution. It will retain the other hardware elements such as a secondary USB Type-C port on the left and dual front-firing speakers flanking the display.
Another leak on Weibo states that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will sport a 6.59-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz, a large 6,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. It remains to be seen how many of these actually end up making the cut.
We expect Asus to share some details about the device in the coming days, with the launch being just three weeks away. Earlier speculations also suggested that the Asus ZenFone 7 will be unveiled at the same event, but that seems unlikely now. Regardless, it is also confirmed to launch in Q3.