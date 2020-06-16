ROG Phone 3 renders appears for the first time

Asus seems to be closing in on the launch of the ROG Phone 3. The smartphone has been listed on China's certification database, TENAA , and if the specifications are anything to go by, it looks more of a specs upgrade than design the new ROG Phone 3.

The design is similar to the ROG Phone II . There is a ROG logo that probably will light up like last year’s model, and a horizontal camera cut-out with an LED flashlight flaunts the rear fuselage of the device.

Just like last year, there is a seamless notch-less display which is a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. There is no mention of screen refresh rate however, going by last year’s trend we can expect at least 120Hz.

This display is accompanied by a selfie shooter and dual-speaker grills on the front. There are volume buttons and power buttons on the right, while a secondary USB-C houses at the left side. The reason we are sure about this is the listing has a mention of a shared port with charger which could mean the possibility of a port at the bottom.

Under the hood, it has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 8/12/16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage variants are 128/256/512GB UFS 3.0. Sadly, expansion slots and 3.5mm audio jack will be missed.

Rear Cameras will likely include a 64MP main shooter with 13MP ultra-wide but the tertiary sensor and front selfie shooter are still a mystery. Connectivity includes the latest 5G however bands listed are sub-6GHz and hence we are not sure if mmWave models could debut this year.