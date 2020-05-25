Asus ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 to launch by Q3

Asus has been rather silent in the smartphone space, even with two high-end flagships in the pipeline. That might change as soon as July, as the ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 are now said to be unveiled in Q3.

Last summer, the Asus ZenFone 6 and the ROG Phone 2 were announced, and both eventually made their way to India too. However, no other phone has been launched in the months since, adding to the Taiwanese company’s woes in the smartphone segment.

A report from Commercial Times covered the current situation of Asus and what it will be looking to do in the coming months. One of the key takeaways was how it plans to revive its smartphone business in Q3 with new high-profile launches, in hopes of turning profitable by 2021. Its next generation of flagship smartphones, viz. the Asus Zenfone 7 and the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be announced in China towards the end of the second quarter or the start of the third quarter.

Asus is targeting 30 to 50% higher sales of the ROG Phone 3 than its predecessor, which could imply a very superior device. The ROG Phone 2 was one of Asus’s best selling phone in a while, owing to its excellent value proposition. With most of its competitors having announced their flagships for the season already, the ROG Phone 3 will have an uphill task to face.

Not much is known about the Asus Zenfone 7, which will be its mainstream flagship for the year. It is likely to retain its flipping camera mechanism, along with the latest internal specifications. Similarly, the ROG Phone 3 recently received its WiFi and Bluetooth certifications, but no design or features have surfaced.

The report also mentions how the PC department did well, and expects stronger performance in the coming period due to most of the world shifting to remote working solutions. The estimates will still remain conservative though.