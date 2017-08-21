Lenovo expands its legion of gaming desktops

Earlier this year, Lenovo refreshed its gaming laptop lineup under a new Legion banner and now the desktops are getting the same treatment.

Lenovo’s flagship gaming tower, the IdeaCenter Y900 has been succeeded by the Legion Y920 Tower. The company’s top of the line gaming rig has been updated with an Intel Core i7-7700K processor and overclockable Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory. Paired with an Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB for graphics, users will be able to boost the frequency on all their main gaming components.

Not much has changed about the Legion Y920 externally, but the new model at the very least comes with customizable RGB lighting whereas the older IdeaCentre would only light up red. The Lenovo Legion Y920 Tower ships this October with an $1,999 (about £1,550, AU$2,521) starting price, which definitely seems steep so we’ll have to see how much memory and storage comes with the system.

Image 1 of 2 Lenovo Legion Y720 Tower Image 2 of 2 Lenovo Legion Y520 Tower

The other guys

The mid-range Lenovo Legion Y720 Tower has seen a similar upgrade from the IdeaCentre Y700 with new Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and up to an Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB GPU. Users can also add on an optional 16GB Optane memory upgrade that’s sure to boost the responsiveness of an all hard drive setup. Also arriving this October, the Lenovo Legion Y720 Tower starts at $999 (about £775, AU$1,260).

Last but not least, the Lenovo Legion Y520 Tower is a new entry-level model that features up to a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics card – perfect for getting into virtual reality on the ground floor.

Like Lenovo’s Legion gaming laptops, the Y520 comes preloaded with Lenovo Entertainment Hub software that upscales certain first-person shooter games into VR experiences. The Lenovo Legion Y520 Tower releases this Oct ober for $899 (about £700, AU$1,130).