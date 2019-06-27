Leaked trailers suggest big changes are coming to Apex Legends' map

It looks like big changes are coming to Apex Legends' Kings Canyon map in Season 2. That's according to two trailers which seem to have leaked on Reddit early ahead of Apex Legends' Season 2 official reveal later today.

Season 2 doesn't kick off until July 2, but we already have an idea what to expect in terms of changes including an updated map, sky diving emotes, beasties on the island and a sneak peek at Wattson, the new Legend.

Ch-ch-changes

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Respawn Entertainment has already been hinting that we would be seeing "animal intrusions" at Kings Canyon's Repuslor Tower, as the tower is suffering from a weak signal that can only be rectified by amplification. The tower was previously the only thing keeping these critters out. Uh oh. Luckily, new engineer Wattson is on hand to help with the damage.

In addition, there's this teaser tweet of a big ol' eye which suggests the mythical Leviathans are going to play a big role this season. It also looks like Titanfall's Flyers are also going to invade the arena and wreak havoc, as pointed out by Eurogamer.

Keep your eyes peeled. 👀: https://t.co/zq2jsPBtzZ pic.twitter.com/HiPJXLtSKbJune 26, 2019

From these trailers it looks like King's Canyon is going to undergo a bit of destruction and see all creatures great and small invading the arena, while some areas (such as Shattered Forest) will flourish in the chaos.

If that's not enough, you'll be able to swan dive your way into the madness with the brand new skydiving emotes - to add a bit of flair to your jump - and take down these unwanted invaders with some new weapons too.

Apex Legends' Season 2 is due to be officially revealed later today, so hopefully we'll get some solid details on what these changes will mean for players.