iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini pre-orders start today: when can you get yours?

After a wait, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are nearly ready for release with the handsets going up for pre-order later today on Apple's own official website.

In fact, the Apple Store has already been pulled down for the few hours before the pre-orders go live. When will you be able to buy the phone? We've listed the timings below for a variety of timezones.

Apple will reopen its online store at 5am PST / 8AM EST / 1PM GMT today or 12AM AEDT on November 7 for those in Australia.

If you do pre-order today, you'll then be getting your phone on November 13. That's next Friday, and it's the official release date for the handset no matter where you get the device from.

We expect pre-orders to open with a variety of carriers and retailers at roughly the same time, and we'll be pulling together the very best deals as soon as that happens so be sure to head back to TechRadar at your respective time for pre-orders.

The iPhone 12 mini is the company's latest smaller device that comes with similar specs to the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is set to be the company's next big screen flagship device and it's likely to be the phone to go for if you want the very best tech from Apple in your pocket.