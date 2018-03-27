Huawei P20 and P20 Pro colors: what shade should you buy?

Color choice when you buy your next phone is an important decision. You’re likely to own this handset for at least a couple of years, so if you buy an overly bold color (or one that's not bold enough) you might feel a little regret each time you pick up your phone.

Huawei is a company that’s usually good at offering lots of color options for its handsets, and the new P20 and P20 Pro are no different.

Each phone comes in the standard color effect or a new option called ‘gradient effect‘ that offers a spectrum of colors on the same handset. It’s an odd option and is unlike anything we’ve seen on a phone before.

To see exactly what we mean, check out the photos below. Plus we run you through every other color you can buy for both the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

Note: these color choices may not all be available in every market and may be subject to change.

Twilight

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Perhaps the most innovative looking color variant of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, the Twilight version comes with what the company is calling its gradient effect. It makes the rear of the phone appear different colors depending on what direction you look at it.

Switch the angle around and you’ll get a slightly different shade. It’s a mixture of purple and pinks, so if you’re looking for a bold handset that grabs attention when you put it down, you may want to go for the Twilight version.

Pink Gold

Image 1 of 2 Huawei P20 in Pink Gold Image 2 of 2 Huawei P20 Pro in Pink Gold

Only one other color variant offers the gradient effect and that’s the Pink Gold P20 and P20 Pro. This is a much lighter shade than the Twilight version and is again a bold color choice for your new phone.

The gradient effect looks good here, but isn’t as immediately noticeable as it is on the Twilight one and it won’t look as different in a variety of lighting.

Midnight Blue

Image 1 of 1

Once again available on both the P20 and P20 Pro, the Midnight Blue shade is basically a dark navy version of the phone.

We like this look as it offers a slightly more colorful option than the black version – that’s set to follow soon – but isn’t as bright and bombastic as the two phone colors mentioned above.

Black

Image 1 of 2 Huawei P20 in black Image 2 of 2 Huawei P20 Pro in black

Want the plainest color for your new phone? There’s no problem with that and Huawei offers both the P20 and P20 Pro in this black shade that you can see at the top of this article in the bottom right.

Champagne Gold

Bad news here if you’re after the P20 Pro; you won’t be able to get it in Champagne Gold. This is an exclusive color for the Huawei P20, and the company has yet to elaborate on why that is.

Again if you want a bright and colorful phone, the Champagne Gold shade would be a good option for your next handset, especially if you don't want the likely divisive gradient finish.