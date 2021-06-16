Google Pixel 6 case may mean that odd camera bump is real

The Google Pixel 6 is expected to land later in 2021, and recent leaks have suggested we'll be seeing a thick camera bump that spreads across the width of the phone on the top rear of the handset.

That's all leaked information so far, but a new leak seems to suggest that may be accurate. New leaked cases for the upcoming phone show a similar design with a big space for the camera bump.

See-through cases for the Google Pixel 6 were pictured by Ice Universe - a leaker with a solid track record - and it gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the phone from each of its angles.

Previous rumors suggested the phone will be 8.9mm thick and the camera bump will be 11.8mm. The case renders below seem to follow that design with a big cut-out for where that thicker camera element will sit.

Google Pixel 6

You could easily mistake the small hole at the top edge of the phone for a 3.5mm headphone jack placement. We don't think it's for that - previous leaks haven't shown space on the phone for the technology - and it's likely for microphone placement instead.

There's not much else we can learn about the design of the phone from these cases, but it does seem to suggest those previously leaked images of the Google Pixel 6 are accurate.

A previously leaked image of the Google Pixel 6 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit.in)

Other leaks have suggested we may also be seeing a Google Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, but there isn't any information provided here on that more expensive and likely high-end version of Google's phone.

Take this with a pinch of salt as many case manufacturers have to anticipate phone designs without any prior knowledge of the handset. That said, Ice Universe is a good source for this sort of information so it may be that these are accurate as they've been provided information on what the phone will look like.

The main Pixel 6 release date rumor says we should expect the phone to land in October 2021.

Via GSMArena