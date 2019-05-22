Get The Sims 4 free today on PC with EA Origin

Perennial life simulator The Sims 4 is currently free to download on the EA Origin PC gaming store.

Letting you create little families of digital people, helping to tend to their needs and achieve their dreams and desires, it's a great deal for the 2014 game, which still otherwise retails for £34.99 / $44.99.

Grabbing the game is simple – all you need to do is head over to the game's Origin store page, log-in or sign up for an Origin account, and hit the button that adds The Sims 4 to your account.

Re-learning Simlish

Despite following the same addictive core loop of caring for your Sims, having them earn some money and designing their dream cribs, The Sims 4 had a bit of a mixed reception at launch.

Compared to The Sims 3, which had been available for many years prior to The Sims 4, and had accrued a ton of expansion content as a result, The Sims 4 seemed a little lightweight, ditching much-loved features like The Sims 3's open-world style neighbourhoods in favour of a more focussed and compact play style.

Close to five years on and it's a very different story, with The Sims 4 bursting at the seams thanks to six expansion packs, seven Game Packs, 14 Stuff Packs, loads of free updates and an ever-growing library of user-generated content. While it's worth noting that much of the above content still requires separate purchases, at least you're now able to jump in and experiment, knowing that there's more to unlock if that core game still grabs you.

You've got until May 28 to download The Sims 4 for free, at which point it'll revert back to its usual, paid-for status.