This is why Star Wars Battlefront didn't have a campaign

You'll recall that Battlefront was released close to the seventh Star Wars movie, but it was a tie-in that cost the game an all-out single player campaign mode.

The decision was revealed by EA Studios boss Patrick Soderlund in an investor broadcast.

"We made [the choice] due to time and being able to launch the game side-by-side with the movie that came out to get the strongest possible impact," he said, adding that cutting the campaign was a "conscious decision" by EA.

Scores on the doors

Battlefront was a beautiful game that captured a real sense of being in the Star Wars universe, but its lack of depth meant it was short-lived.

Soderlund addressed the game's criticisms in the broadcast saying that EA was unhappy with the game's Metacritic score of 75.

Game publishers still see Metacritic as having a large influence on buyers (easy to understand why - it's a quantifiable value. I've heard several stories about companies going to great lengths to maximise their potential scores before launch.

EA wants to improve things with Battlefront 2, which the game publisher recently revealed will arrive in 2017. Let's hope we'll get a campaign this time.

Via Eurogamer