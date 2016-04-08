10 best Windows XP games: golden oldies from 2001 to 2006

It's 15 years since Windows XP lit up monitors with its idyllic green hills and welcoming blue interface.

XP had some mighty fine gaming chops and was the default option for PC gamers between 2001 and 2006, with many iconic titles released during its tenure. Whether in camp Nvidia or ATI, gamers had a blast.

Microsoft's zombie-like OS may be dead as a dodo two years after the company stopped patching it with security updates, but the stats show that despite this 10.9% of computer owners are yet to upgrade to a newer platform.

Whether you fancy a trip down memory lane or are looking for a new adventure to embark on Microsoft's rusty vessel, here are the 10 best games to have graced Windows XP.