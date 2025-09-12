The official drink of Ghost of Yotei? Limited time collab beer is available now, and it comes with an exclusive in-game charm
Japanese beer giant Sapporo has revealed a limited-time Ghost of Yotei collab.
Special Ghost of Yotei-branded beer boxes are now available in the US, prominently featuring the cover art of the upcoming open-world game. This is in addition to other details, like an image of antagonists, the Yotei Six, and a background of the mountains of Hokkaido.
Those who purchase the limited-time boxes will be able to scan a QR code to unlock a special in-game item. It's called the Charm of Hokkyokusei and features Sapporo's yellow star logo.
When equipped, it grants you a minor chance not to consume ranged weapon ammunition - so not the biggest buff, but it is still potentially quite handy.
“Beer and gaming are a perfect combination, but the synergy behind this partnership runs deeper,” explained Sapporo CEO Zach Keeling on the collab.
“Sapporo’s original brewmaster and the hero in Ghost of Yotei both experience defiance, discovery, and artistry to re-write their fates. These are inspirational stories that connect us to Japan and its remarkable history. We aim to share those stories and bring fans closer to Japan through this partnership.”
The game is set to launch on October 2, 2025, for PlayStation 5. For the latest information on where to buy it, check out our detailed Ghost of Yotei pre-order guide.
